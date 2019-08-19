Organization takes on “Cardiac Hill” on Southeast Missouri State University campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of Southeast Missouri State University students started the fall semester with a daunting task.
Members of the Show Me Gold Program ran three laps up Southeast’s “Cardiac Hill” on Monday, Aug. 19.
Members of the program go through physical training every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, according to Lt. Crystal Cecil, the officer in charge of the Show Me Gold Program.
The jaunt up Cardiac Hill was part of the Monday's physical training, which coincided with the first day of school.
The Show Me Gold Program is a leadership development program for members of the Missouri National Guard and is one of five in the state of Missouri, Lt. Cecil said.
The program at Southeast began in 2013 and was the first in the state, according to Lt. Cecil.
