Man attempts to run from deputies, arrested on drug charges

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County sheriff’s deputies said arrested a man they said was caught with several types of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Morrison was charged with fleeing or evading police first-degree on foot, possession of a controlled substance first-degree first offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct second-degree, resisting arrest, criminal mischief third-degree and public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Deputies said on Sunday, Aug. 18, they responded to the area of Highway 60 in La Center.
Deputies were told there was a fight on 1st Street.
They found Robert Morrison near the FCB Bank, pulling a trash can.
At this time, deputies said Morrison began running, dragging the trash can with him.
Deputies said as they caught up with Morrison, he was found to be in possession of several types of drug paraphernalia, including a straw with white residue in it that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Morrison attempted to run from deputies again, and was taken down with a taser after a short foot pursuit according to officials.
Deputies said this was the second call for service involving Morrison in an altercation on this date.
