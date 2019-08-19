Illinois Council awarded $170K to help low income seniors, disabled

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council received a grant to help families in need in southern Illinois.
According to the council, The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) awarded Western Egyptian $170,000 to help seven families in Jackson, Monroe, Perry and Randolph Counties.
The Home Accessibility Program is designed to help disabled individuals and seniors remain independent. This includes installing ramps, bathroom handrails and even fixing leaking roofs. Accessibility issues will have priority on issues that need to be addressed in these homes.
Eligible households typically receive $5,000 to $20,000 in assistance as a five-year forgivable loan for work on their home.
To qualify for the program, households must have at least one disabled family member or a senior over the age of 60.
Household incomes must not exceed 80 percent of the median income based on household size (for example, a family of 2 living in Jackson or Perry County have a limit of $40, 900 whereas, in Randolph County, it is $41,400). Documentation of the home to be modified will also be needed.
Those eligible must be referred to Western Egyptian from the following participating agencies funded by the Department of Aging or Department of Human Services:
- Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living, contact Doug Phillips 618-457-3318
- LINC, Inc., contact Jon Douglas at 618-317-4028
- Southern Illinois Case Coordination Services, contact Gary Hake at 618-532-4300
- Shawnee Alliance for Seniors, contact Marsha Nelson at 618-985-8322
- Human Service Center of Southern Metro East, contact Shea Haury at 618-282-6233
- Human Support Services, contact Anne King at 618-939-4444
- Western Egyptian, contact Rob, Michelle or Donna at 618-965-3193
Referrals for the program will be accepted starting Monday, Aug. 26, for a limited time.
