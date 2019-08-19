Hot weather continues, along with a threat of severe storms Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible into the early evening hours, then rain chances really drop off overnight. Best chance for the storms today will be in our northwestern counties. Lows tonight will be in the 70s. Severe weather is possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds will be our primary threat. Strong storms are possible through the early evening hours. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the lower to mid 90s with feels like numbers well into the triple digits. More storms are possible on Wednesday, too. Bottom line...active weather is expected off and on through Thursday