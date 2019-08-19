Hot and Humid Monday

A very humid start to your week with patchy fog likely to develop across the Heartland. Today will be hot and humid with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s. Isolated storms are possible during peak heating hours of the day with higher chances in northern southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Tuesday and Wednesday we will be monitoring the chances for strong/severe storms in the forecast. Unfortunately, the high heat and humidity will continue through mid week. Temps will cool off and it will become less humid heading towards the weekend.
-Lisa
