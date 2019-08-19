Forbes releases its list of top colleges for 2019

(KFVS) - Two Heartland area colleges make Forbes’ top college list for 2019.
According to Forbes, the 650 higher education institutions that make up their America’s Top Colleges 2019 list are the best in the country.
Forbes states the average total cost for all of the colleges on this year’s list is $45,000 annually.
The following is Forbes’ top 10 for 2019:
- Harvard University
- Stanford University
- Yale University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Princeton University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Brown University
- California Institute of Technology
- Duke University
- Dartmouth College
Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale make an appearance further down on the list.
Murray was ranked 613 and SIU-C was ranked 629.
According to Murray State, this is the 12th consecutive year the university has made the Forbes list.
“Forbes’ recognition of Murray State University, now for the 12th consecutive year, indicates that students can immerse themselves in an opportunity-rich living and learning community that is both engaging and empowering, and upon graduation, can pursue excellence in their chosen career path,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “We’re particularly proud of how this methodology affirms the high-value, high-quality educational experience that our institution has provided for nearly 100 years.”
Forbes stated its annual review of undergraduate institutions is based on the following factors:
- Alumni Salary (20 percent)
- Student satisfaction (20 percent)
- Debt (20 percent)
- American leaders (15 percent)
- On-time graduation rate (12.5 percent)
- Academic success (12.5 percent)
According to Murray State, recent reports show 69 percent of their graduates are employed within three months and 23 percent of graduates continued their education within three months of graduation.
For more information on Forbes’ America’s Top College 2019 report click here.
