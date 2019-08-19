First Alert: Heat and humidity return

(KFVS) - Monday and Tuesday will likely be in the low to mid 90s.
Lisa Michaels says today will be very humid to start to your week.
Patchy fog is likely to develop across the Heartland. Today will be hot and humid with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.
Isolated storms are possible during peak heating hours of the day with higher chances in northern southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Tuesday and Wednesday we will be monitoring the chances for strong/severe storms in the forecast.
Unfortunately, the high heat and humidity will continue through mid week.
Temps will cool off and it will become less humid heading towards the weekend.
