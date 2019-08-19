Caught on camera: videos circulate on social media following shot fired at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single gunshot at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday night, send fair goers into a frenzy, thinking a mass shooting was happening on the midway. On top of the single gunshot, Kentucky State Police say several groups of teens were scattered around the fairgrounds, setting off firecrackers.
Recalling the moments when terror started to sink in, David Boggs was walking through the midway when the panic began.
“You hear the pops...” Boggs said. “The first thing we did was find something to hide behind. People were running everywhere and screaming shooter it was intense."
Frantic crowds then started to scatter and people began calling in reports of a mass shooting to KSP.
“At the time we had troopers out all over the fairground and as the calls were coming in there was no evidence to back it up.” Kentucky State Police trooper Scotty Sharp said.
Besides the report of the single shot fired into the air, KSP found no active shooter threat, instead large groups of teens setting of firecrackers.
“That was far beyond a prank because that touches a sensitive issue we all deal with,” Boggs said. “We live in fear in our own country.”
Boggs said he believes the police did the best they could during the situation at hand.
“A lot of focus has been on when someone yelled shooter, but the incidents were just getting repeated over and over again and the police was doing their best to keep everyone calm,” Boggs said.
But Boggs says the mayhem didn’t stop there. He followed one of the many confrontations 30 to 45 minutes after the shooter scare. In one video, he recorded someone in police custody.
“She [the person in cuffs] was just being disrespectful to law enforcement is what I witnessed and then the police did everything they could do to say get back get back but they just kept coming at them,” Boggs explained.
Boggs wasn’t the only person to record the disorder. Video after video have been popping up on social media, showing the escalation.
KSP took seven teens into custody. They were cited and then released.
LMPD says they are investigating the officer’s response in those videos. LMPD has not released how many people their agency arrested.
