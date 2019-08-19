Cape Girardeau, Mo. man enters guilty plea to wire fraud and gun charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man has entered a guilty plea to wire fraud and gun charges.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Richard Rouggly, 40, of Cape Girardeau, Mo. pleaded guilty to four counts of Wire Fraud and another count of Receiving a Firearm While Under Indictment.
Rouggly appeared before a judge and admitted to the 2016 charges. The scheme allowed the direct payment for products in Stone Mountain Carpet Outlet to go directly to Rouggly.
Stone Mountain Carpet Outlet suffered a $2336,490.24 loss and Paypal, whom Rouggly used to transfer money, suffered a $48,643.46 loss.
Rouggly was made responsible for the repayment of restitution of $236,490.24 to Stone Mountain Carpet Outlet and $48,643.46 to PayPal, respectively.
While Rouggly was under indictment for the wire fraud charges, he responded to a Craigslist ad posted by an undercover officer soliciting the trade of controlled substance or money for sex.
On January 18, 2019, Rouggly agreed to meet the officers at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and was arrested. They found a 9mm pistol on his person. Rouggly told to the officers that he had recently acquired the pistol.
