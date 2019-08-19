Cape Girardeau Elks help 624 students with backpack donations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 600 children will start school with the tools to be successful in Cape Girardeau.
According to Elks Lodge PR Chairman Jason Ledure, the organization participated in the city-wide back to the school kickoff event.
The event is put on by several area charitable organizations, businesses, and the public school system Ladure said.
Ladure said this event allows families to get school supplies, immunizations, parent resources, haircuts, student information and much more.
Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge provided a backpack to 624 children this school year.
