Cape Girardeau City Council appoints Nate Thomas to vacant Ward 3 council member

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city leaders have appointed a new council member to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat.
The seat opened up when Victor Gunn resigned from the position in July.
Council members then narrowed the list of applicants to three, including Christina Mershon, Tom Roy and Nate Thomas.
After a vote by the city council, Nate Thomas was appointed to the position.
Thomas will serve as a temporary representative who will serve until the April 2020 general election.
