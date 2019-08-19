A Better Heartland: IMPACT

Nominate a person who is making a difference, and they could be selected to be honored at the SEMO Football IMPACT Game at Houck Field on Saturday, Nov. 9. Nobody got where they are on their own. Everybody has somebody that has impacted their life. For me, it was my football coach that took me in, taught me more than how to play a game, he taught me how to believe in myself and how to find the grit within myself to succeed. He has impacted my life and all the generations to come. Join me for the RedHawk Football Impact Game on November 9th as we honor those that have made a difference. Who was a difference maker for you? Nominate the champion in your life at gosoutheast.com/impact. IMPACT. It’s people making a difference.