New Illinois license plate to raise awareness for pediatric cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker has signed a new law that creates a new license plate to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer.
The bill was passed to honor 8-year-old Jonny Wade's tragic fight with pediatric cancer.
"Jonny's story is all too familiar for Illinois families, and I hope this law passed in his honor will help fight pediatric cancer and save lives," said Governor Pritzker. "There's no more worthy cause than ensuring our children can live healthy lives."
License plate sales will fund pediatric cancer treatment and research at the Cancer Center at Illinois - a University of Illinois-run center.
