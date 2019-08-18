McCracken County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted Paducah, Kentucky man.
According to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Tucker, 38, of Paducah, Ky. is sought for questioning.
Tucker is five-foot ten-inches tall and weigh approximately 160 pounds. Tucker also goes by the name Robert “Bobby/Buddy Ro” Robuck.
Tucker is known to frequent Cairo, Ill. and has ties to Nashville, Tenn. and Chattanooga, Tenn.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tucker is urged to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (270) 444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.
