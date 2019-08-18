1 injured after truck hits tree in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is injured after a single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Sunday, Aug. 18.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Hay, 19, of West Paducah, Ky., was driving on Husband road at 11:30 a.m. when his truck left the roadway.
Hay over-corrected and crossed the road through a barbed wire fence and finally hitting a large tree.
Deputies arrived to find Hay tapped in the vehicle. Hay was removed from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The primarily indicated that Hay fell asleep before driving off the road.
