First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Heat and humidity continue to gradually increase over the region….and look to peak on Monday and Tuesday before a weak pattern shift moves in Wednesday. In the short-term, a line of storms across the plains to our west is moving in our direction and may induce a few thunderstorms in our area this afternoon…especially over parts of MO and IL. Shear will be pretty weak but our northwest counties are under a ‘marginal’ or level 1 risk of severe today. Otherwise we’ll have highs of about 90 to 95 but peak Heat Index about 100 to 105.
Monday and Tuesday look mainly dry but hot and very humid….with afternoon H.I. values near 110. This may impact afternoon activities and official heat advisories are possible. By about mid-week a subtle pattern shift develops which should allow for a weak front to move across the region. This will bring our best chance of rainfall late Wednesday into early Thursday, followed by slightly less steamy conditions from Thursday into the weekend. Currently next weekend looks seasonably hot and mainly dry.
