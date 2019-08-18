First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Heat and humidity continue to gradually increase over the region….and look to peak on Monday and Tuesday before a weak pattern shift moves in Wednesday. In the short-term, a line of storms across the plains to our west is moving in our direction and may induce a few thunderstorms in our area this afternoon…especially over parts of MO and IL. Shear will be pretty weak but our northwest counties are under a ‘marginal’ or level 1 risk of severe today. Otherwise we’ll have highs of about 90 to 95 but peak Heat Index about 100 to 105.