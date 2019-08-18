First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Very hot and humid weather is on the menu for the next few days until a weak cold front approaches from the northwest late Wednesday. An upper ridge will strengthen overhead tomorrow and Tuesday, resulting in oppressive conditions. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will likely be in the low to mid 90s, but Heat Index numbers look to range from about 105 to 115. An isolated storm is possible but most areas will be rain-free despite the heat and humidity. Wednesday will start out very hot and humid again, but by late in the day thunderstorms should begin to develop NW to SE as an upper trough and cold front approach. Strong storms are certainly possible.