Dorena-Hickman Ferry closure expected to last about 1 week

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to close for an extended U.S. Coast Guard inspection on Monday, August 19.
The closure is expected to last about one week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
This is to allow allow the boat and barge to be placed in dry-dock for an extensive 5-year safety inspection.
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge arrived this weekend and plans to start working in Hickman Harbor early this week.
The ferry was closed for around six months this year due to flooding.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.