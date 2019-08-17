Volunteers help clean up sandbags in McClure, Ill.

McCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - Dozens of volunteers in McClure, Illinois helped cleanup sandbags on Saturday, August 17 after a devastating flood hit the area this summer. Saturday.
Each person helped the other as they continuously loaded front end loaders full of sandbags to be sorted in piles in the Egyptian Acres community.
McClure Volunteer Coordinator James Myers said they have about 45 volunteers working together throughout the day. He said this is the second half of the floodfight.
"Our summer was dedicated to the flood and sandbagging," Myers said. "Now it looks like our fall is going to be dedicated to getting rid of the sandbags that we put out through the summer and trying to get everybody's lives back to normal this fall."
Myers said the moral has picked up from the residents there in the area as the cleanup continues.
“It’s a game changer,” Myers stated. “You can see moral picking up, you can see business picking back up, traffic; it’s a good sight. It’s a good feeling.”
