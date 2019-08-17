New York City subway scare suspect taken into police custody

This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard to the suspicious items placed inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in New York. Three abandoned devices that looked like pressure cookers prompted an evacuation of the major downtown subway station and closed off an intersection in the Chelsea neighborhood before police determined the objects were not explosives. Police were looking to talk to a man seen on surveillance video taking two of the rice cookers out of a shopping cart and placing them in the subway station in lower Manhattan. (NYPD via AP)