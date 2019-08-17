New acting director named for Sikeston Dept. of Public Safety

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A new acting director has been named at the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
Mike Williams will no longer serve as the Director of DPS effective Friday Aug. 16, according to Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass.
Assistant Chief James McMillen has been named the acting director by the city manager.
In a statement, Douglass “Thanks Williams for his service to Sikeston DPS since 1993, and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”
There is no word why the changes were made.
Williams took over in Feb. 2017 when Drew Juden was appointed by the governor to lead the Missouri Department of Public Safety that year.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.