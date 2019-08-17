McCracken County Sheriff’s Office receives 10 AEDs through grant money

“I am very grateful the sheriff’s office has been afforded the opportunity to expand on the services we provide to this community," said Sheriff Carter. "We will have these AED’s assigned to each patrol shift, with the goal being to have them available throughout the county to deploy in the event of an emergency 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. Deputies are constantly mobile throughout McCracken County. Having this added equipment and technology available, I know it will increase the chances of saving a life.”