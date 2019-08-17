McCracken County Sheriff’s Office receives 10 AEDs through grant money

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office now has another life-saving tool.
According to Sheriff Matt Carter, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was able to purchase 10 AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) from Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital through a grant.
An AED is a lightweight, battery-operated, portable device that checks the heart's rhythm and sends a shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm.
The device is used to help people having sudden cardiac arrest.
“I am very grateful the sheriff’s office has been afforded the opportunity to expand on the services we provide to this community," said Sheriff Carter. "We will have these AED’s assigned to each patrol shift, with the goal being to have them available throughout the county to deploy in the event of an emergency 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. Deputies are constantly mobile throughout McCracken County. Having this added equipment and technology available, I know it will increase the chances of saving a life.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.