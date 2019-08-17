Man facing charges after deputy spots large bag of meth

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is facing meth related charges in Lyon County.
Michael J. Travis, 38, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and booked in the Caldwell County Jail.
A deputy encountered Travis on KY 1055 while responding to an alarm call. He noticed the man discarded something out of his hand into a ditch as he approached.
It turned out to be a large bag of crystal methamphetamine. Travis was recently indicted for multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Indian Hills Trail area.
Additional charges may be pending. The sheriff has requested Travis’ bond be revoked.
The Lyon County sheriff’s office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and Eddyville Police Department.
