Illinois Governor signs Executive Orders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signs two executive orders aimed at helping first responders. One order waives the requirement for a bachelor’s degree for Illinois state troopers. The other offers more mental health resources for all first responders.
“These individuals are seen as the strongest of the strong: our state troopers, our police officers, our first responders. And, deservedly so. So let's be clear, there is nothing weak about getting help. And in fact, it's one of the most courageous things that someone can do,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker signed the orders this afternoon while attending the Illinois State Fair.
