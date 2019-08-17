First Alert Saturday Outlook

We are in for a pretty steamy (and mostly quiet) weekend as high pressure aloft covers the southern half of the country. The only possible complication is a large complex of rain and thunderstorms moving out of Kansas into northern Missouri early this morning. This complex will move east and could impact our northern counties later this morning….although it is looking like most of the rain and potential storms will stay just north of our region. In fact the latest outlook from SPC keeps even the slight risk of severe to our north today. In any event the bigger story will be heat and humidity….with highs this weekend in the low to mid 90s and peak afternoon heat index numbers ranging from the upper 90s north to over 100 south.