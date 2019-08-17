First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Hot, humid and mainly quiet weather is set to continue for the next few days. Dew point temps are slowly creeping back up and look to peak in the middle to even upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday, getting us close to ‘heat advisory’ territory again. Otherwise a broad upper ridge across the southern half of the country will keep our rain chances pretty low. A continued slight risk of storms, however, will come from thunderstorm complexes (or outflow from complexes) moving across the area just to our north…but most of this looks to continue to stay mainly north.