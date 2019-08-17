9 dogs die in early morning house fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire in Cape Girardeau leaves nine dogs dead.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department the incident happened at 329 Albert Street just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday August 17.
Official said while getting the occupants out of the house they were informed there were 15 dogs and one cat inside the home.
Search crews found nine deceased dogs in the home. Six dogs and one cat survived.
Fire crews administered oxygen to the surviving animals.
The occupants of the home were displaces and Red Cross assistance was requested.
Officials do not think the fire was suspicious.
They said fire alarms were in the house but did not go off.
