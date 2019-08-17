Change in Missouri vehicle safety inspection law, processing fees starting Aug. 28

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Missouri vehicles will be exempt from safety inspection due to a new law that takes effect August 28.
According to the Department of Revenue, the vehicles won't have to get an inspection for a period of 10 years following the model year as long as it does'nt have over 150,000 miles.
Currently, vehicles are exempt from biennial safety inspection requirements for the five years following the model year.
Senate Bill 89 modifies the state law.
Also processing fees related to driver licenses and vehicle title and registration transactions are also changing.
The processing fee for a driver license or permit issued for three years or less is increasing from $2.50 to $6.
That is according to House Bill 499.
For licenses and permits issued for three years or more, it is increasing from $5 to $12.
The annual vehicle registration processing fee is increasing from $3.50 to $6 and the biennial registration processing fee from $7 to $12.
“It’s been over 20 years since Missouri last increased processing fees for driver licenses and vehicle registration,” said Ken Zellers, acting director for the Department.
HB 499 also requires the Department of Revenue to revoke an person’s driving privilege upon notification from law enforcement that the individual was involved in an accident where their vehicle struck a highway or emergency worker.
