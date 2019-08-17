Cape Girardeau Notre Dame Regional High School principal leaving, accepts position in New York

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Brother David Anthony Migliorino will be leaving his job as principal of Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Giradeau, Missouri.
Brother David Anthony Migliorino has accepted another assignment from his religious order, according to the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.
Brother Migliorino’s last day is Sunday, August 18. He has 21 years of service at Notre Dame High School.
Provincial Superior Brother Gabriel O’Brien, OSF, of the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn, New York has appointed Brother David Migliorino Principal of St. Anthony High School in South Huntington New York effective immediately.
Bishop Edward Rice has been advised of the appointment and a search for a new principal will commence immediately.
“I know this is a difficult obedience for Brother David as he has cherished working with the faculty, staff, students, parents and alumni at Notre Dame for the past 20 years,” said Brother O’Brien in a statement announcing the appointment. “I thank him for his selfless service and edifying example to the community of Cape Girardeau and I thank you for all the support and love you have showered on him all these years. And I am confident that you will continue to hold him in prayer and friendship as he continues his vocation as a devoted Franciscan Brother.”
For reasons of health, on Friday, August 16, Brother Gary Cregan, OSF, asked for and received permission to resign as Principal of Saint Anthony High School effective immediately. “I loved my days here. This community is like no other and they have transformed my life,” said Brother David Migliornio. “I am bringing their joy and love to Saint Anthony’s High School. I will carry you in my heart forever and will always BLEED BLUE! In Notre Dame, Our Mother and Guide.”
The school is altering the program for the Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Sunday night according to ND Assistant Principals Jeff Worley and Tim Garner.
The Parent Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Around 7 p.m., there will be a presentation for Brother David Migliorino in the Notre Dame High School gym and an opportunity for parents and students to celebrate his service.
The Academic Award presentation slated for Sunday, August 17 is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.