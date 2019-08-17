Bost announces USDA to defer crop insurance premium payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Ill.) announced that U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency will defer accrual of interest for spring 2019 crop year insurance premiums for all agricultural producers.
That date has been pushed back to November 30, 2019. The lawmaker and members of the Illinois Congressional delegation sent a letter to RMA asking for the deferral.
“After southern Illinois was devastated by historic flooding this spring, my Illinois colleagues joined me in asking the RMA to delay crop insurance premium payments until later this fall,” said Bost. “I’m glad that they listened to our concerns so that farmers in Illinois and across the country have peace of mind knowing that they have flexibility and extra time to make these payments.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.