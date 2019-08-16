14-year-old on horseback, vehicle involved in collision in Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 p.m. officials were called to a collision with injuries in Calloway County, Kentucky.
According to deputies the collision involved a vehicle and a horse with a rider at the intersection of US 641N and Wadesboro Rd.
When officials arrived they said the driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old Laura Faaborg, was stopped in the right hand lane of the roadway.
There was significant damage to the front end of the vehicle. It was about 300 yards south of where the impact occurred.
At the intersection officials said they found a 14-year-old female lying in the roadway who had been riding the horse when it was stuck by Faaborg, according to officials.
The horse was found about 100 yards from the impact site and was dead when officials arrived.
Officials said the juvenile was in and out of consciousness but became able to speak coherently and had only a slight injury.
She was taken to an emergency room then was immediately loaded into a helicopter to be flown to Vanderbuilt Children’s Hospital.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
Collision witnesses said the 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were on separate horses in the crossover median of US 641N where it intersects with Roosevelt and Wadesboro Roads.
Witness’ stated that before the collision one horse appeared to become spooked and took off running across the lanes of US 641N. That horse was carrying the 14-year-old.
The horse was struck by Faaborg and became airborne. It flew around 20 feet into the air before tumbling on the ground and throwing the rider off.
The 15-year-old juvenile who was on the other horse was not involved in the collision. They did not complain of pain but were emotionally disturbed and requested to be taken to an area emergency room.
Faaborg was taken to an emergency room to be treated for her injuries.
