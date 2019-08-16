What you need to know Aug. 16

What you need to know Aug. 16
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Jasmine Adams | August 16, 2019 at 4:04 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 4:04 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Aug. 16.

First Alert Forecast

The main weather focus this morning will be the storm complex moving into the Heartland.

Lisa Michaels says it is weakening as it is pushing into portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois but could have gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

This should die out by the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid to low 90s.

We will keep our eyes on another storm complex that looks to impact the Heartland early Saturday morning.

Overall, this weekend looks to have the heat and humidity will build.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to triple digits. There will be isolated chances of rain/storms every day.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A couple faces criminal charges after police say they faked a pregnancy, birth and death of a child.

VIDEO: A raccoon stuck in a vending machine.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.