What you need to know Aug. 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Aug. 16.
The main weather focus this morning will be the storm complex moving into the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says it is weakening as it is pushing into portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois but could have gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.
This should die out by the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid to low 90s.
We will keep our eyes on another storm complex that looks to impact the Heartland early Saturday morning.
Overall, this weekend looks to have the heat and humidity will build.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to triple digits. There will be isolated chances of rain/storms every day.
- A trooper with the Illinois State Police was shot while serving a warrant in Cook County, Illinois.
- Two people are facing charges after a child with disabilities was found in neglectful conditions.
- A corrections officer with the Tennessee Department of Corrections has pleaded guilty to using unlawful force
- A piece of history returned to an historic theatre in downtown Poplar Bluff.
A couple faces criminal charges after police say they faked a pregnancy, birth and death of a child.
VIDEO: A raccoon stuck in a vending machine.
