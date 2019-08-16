Slight chance of rain early tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are saw partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area thanks to a thunderstorm complex that died out as it was moving into the area this morning. A few isolated storms are possible this evening, but most areas will be dry. Temperatures this evening will be muggy, slowly falling into the 70s late.
Saturday we may have another complex of storms weakening as it moves into our northwestern counties. A few gusty winds could occur as this system moves through. In the afternoon we should see partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.