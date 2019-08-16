Slain prison employee to be laid to rest Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family held a visitation to remember Debra Johnson, the Tennessee Department of Corrections administrator killed last week.
Friday, Johnson's funeral will be held in her hometown of Nashville.
For the last several days, memorials have been placed at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary and the Tennessee Department of Corrections offices in Nashville.
Johnson worked for TDOC for 38 years. She began her career as a correctional officer and rose through the ranks.
She served as a sergeant, deputy warden and warden before becoming in charge of the West Region of Tennessee as a Correctional Administrator. She was planning to retire later this year.
Johnson leaves behind three children, seven grandchildren and two siblings.
Loved ones describe Johnson as warm and loving.
"She always had a smile on her face; she always loved everybody. She did. She always loved everybody. I'm going to miss her," friend Rosetta Nelson said.
Johnson’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at the Temple Church on Kings Lane in Nashville. WMC Action News 5 will have a crew at the funeral for coverage Friday evening.
