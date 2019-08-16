Sheriff’s office investigating robbery at Dollar General store in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happned on Friday, August 9 at a Dollar General Store on KY 293 near I-24 exit 45.
Around 9:15 p.m. a man jumped the counter and removed cash from the drawer. He left the store in an unknown dirction of travel.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a white male standing 6' tall or taller with a thin build, wearing a blue shirt, khaki or gray shorts and flip-flops, with a ball cap. He may have also had a reddish brown colored beard with some gray.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-388-2311 during business hours or 270-388-0911 during non-business hours.
