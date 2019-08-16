Second person dies after shooting near Alabama State University

Good evening Hornet family. You may have heard that there was a shooting near the ASU campus this evening. Alabama State University Police and officers with the Montgomery Police Department were on the scene as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of ASU students. We have been assured that this shooting incident did not actually occur on campus but at a nearby business. University officials are still working with the Montgomery Police Department to determine the details of this incident., Our prayers are with the families and friends of those who were victims in this shooting. President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.”