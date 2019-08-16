New Executive Director for Old Town Cape, Inc. announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc.’s Board of Directors has selected Elizabeth Robertson Haynes to be the Executive Director of the nonprofit.
Haynes replaces Marla Mills.
Mill announced in June she would be leaving Old Town Cape, Inc. at the end of the summer.
Haynes will officially assume her role as Executive Director on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
According to Old Town Cape, Inc., Haynes, as Executive Director, will be responsible for the following:
- Coordinating the activity and implementation of action plans of the Main Street program committees.
- Developing downtown economic development strategies that are based on historic preservation.
- Assisting individual tenants and property owners with physical improvement projects through personal consultation and provide advice and guidance on necessary financial mechanisms for physical improvements.
- Encouraging a cooperative climate among downtown interests and local public officials.
- Helping build strong and productive relationships with appropriate agencies at the local, state, and national levels.
Haynes is a Cape Girardeau native and said she is excited about returning home.
“Having spent my career working in St. Louis and New York City, I recognize that my hometown offers aspects of big-city life coupled with small town charm," said Haynes. "I couldn’t be prouder of the energy, the beauty, the heart, and the thriving landscape that is Downtown Cape Girardeau.”
According to Old Town Cape, Inc., Haynes most recently served as Regional Director of Development and Donor Engagement at Washington University in St. Louis.
