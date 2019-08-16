Mayfield man arrested after crashing into tree

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is facing charges after crashing into a tree.
According to the Mayfield Police Department, Brenden Ellegood, 22, of Mayfield was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol drugs, leaving the scene of an accident-failure to renser aid or assistance, and possession of open alcohol beverage.
The crash happened on North 13th Street when the vehicle struck a tree, and flipped onto its side.
He was also charged with a warrant for contempt of Court libel/slander Resistance to order, concerning fines and court costs.
