Deputy, Trooper shot in Carter Co., Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Carter County Sheriff’s deputy and a MSHP trooper were shot Friday morning, Aug. 16.
MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said a suspect shot at law enforcement on Rte. M.
The officers were serving an eviction notice.
According to Parrott, the deputy was shot in the leg, groin and chest.
First responders are transporting the deputy to a hospital.
The trooper was shot in the shoulder and vest. He is expected to be okay.
