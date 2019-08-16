Karnak, Ill. man arrested on drug related charges

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Karnak, Illinois man has been arrested after officials said he had an outstanding warrant from Massac County.
According to police, on Aug. 14 around 7:45 p.m. a deputy was driving near the Family Dollar Store on 10th Street she noticed a wanted man walking.
He was identified as 31-year-old Ronald Greer who had an outstanding warrant.
The deputy stopped Greer and arrested him on the warrant.
He is charged with being wanted on warrant for failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe.
During the arrest, deputies said they found methamphetamine, syringes and a smoking pipe.
Greer was arrested without incident.
