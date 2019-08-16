Jackson water main break causes emergency closure of NB lane of Hwy. 61

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A contractor hit an underground water line on Highway 61 while working on the asphalt overlay project causing an emergency closure of Highway 61.
According to the City, the northbound lane of Highway 61 will be temporarily closed between the roundabout at Main St. and Route D (Independence St.) to all traffic for this emergency repair work.
All northbound traffic will have to use other routes to bypass the construction zone.
It’s unknown how long the closure will last.
No boil water advisory will be issued and public water is safe.
