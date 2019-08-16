Jackson students go to International Science Fair, eager to learn more

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two students at Jackson High School take their science project all the way to the International Science Fair but they aren't stopping there.
“So this reagent I’m preparing right now I'm going to use it in the future to synthesize a new series of alcohols,” said Eli Jones, a junior at Jackson High School.
Jones is already preparing for next year’s Regional Science Fair after he and his partner Hunter Rees made it to the international science fair last year.
"We were studying a certain bacteria and this bacteria was actually able to convert one form of arsenic that’s more toxic into a less toxic form. It was actually a 60 percent decrease in toxicity,” said Jones.
“Jackson High School is super proud of him and Hunter for taking that to the International Science Fair. That is the first time we’ve taken any student since 1978,” said Leanne Thele, she teaches science at Jackson High School She said teaching kids like Eli and Hunter can sometimes be a challenge.
“I teach ninth graders normally so I kind of have to research and do my own background to make sure he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing and not being dangerous in any way,” said Thele.
Jones said he wants people to know science is more than just reading a book.
“Science is a very creative subject. Most people think you are just studying a textbook in school but truly science is very creative it’s just finding a way to express that,” said Jones.
Together Jones and Thele started a Science Club at Jackson that will kick off this school year.
“Our goal is to get more people doing science fair this year. In my classes all my students and all the other science teachers hoping to get more people involved,” said Thele.
Jones is looking for an Organic Chemistry mentor to help him learn more about the subject before he goes to the Chemistry Olympiad this summer.
