78-year-old inmate death under investigation

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An inmate at a jail in western Kentucky has died, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP Trooper Bryan Luckett said an inmate passed away at the Calloway County Jail.
State police were notified about the death of an inmate on Thursday, Aug. 15 around 7:26 p.m.
The inmate is identified as Joe P. Barnett, 78 of Murray. He was found unresponsive after laying down in his bunk.
KSP and the Calloway County Corner responded to the jail where pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy has been scheduled. State Police said no foul play is suspected.
The death is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
