Identity of man wanted for allegedly stealing item worth $1.49

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Anna Police are investigating a possible theft at the ZX gas station and convenience store on Thursday, Aug. 8.
According to police, an unknown man, seen in photos posted on Facebook, allegedly took an item off the shelf inside the store, pocketed the item and left the store without paying for the item.
ZX reportedly told police the item was worth $1.49.
If you have any information on the identity of the man you are asked to contact Officer Jason Leek with the Anna Police Department at 618-833-8571 extension 1512.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.