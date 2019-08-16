First Alert: Morning storms could bring gusty wind, hail

(KFVS) - A storm complex is moving into the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says it is weakening as it pushes into portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois but could have gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.
This should die out by the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid to low 90s.
We will keep our eyes on another storm complex that looks to impact the Heartland early Saturday morning.
Overall, this weekend looks to have building heat and humidity.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to triple digits.
There will be isolated chances of rain/storms every day.
