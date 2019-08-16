First Alert Friday Forecast

After a bit of a heat/humidity break Thursday, it will be back to a hot, humid and mostly tranquil pattern as we get into the upcoming weekend (and beyond.) A dying storm complex moved into SE Missouri this morning with some rain and thunder, but fell apart quickly at mid-morning…and the rest of the day should be mainly dry other than an isolated remnant shower or storm. Over the next few days an upper ridge will be building back in again from the southeast…resulting in higher temps and dew points, and lower chances of rain. There does still look to be a very slight chance of storm complex brushing mainly our northern counties later tonight or Saturday, but as noted by SPC the best chances remain just to our north closer to I-70.