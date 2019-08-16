First Alert Friday Forecast

After a bit of a heat/humidity break Thursday, it will be back to a hot, humid and mostly tranquil pattern as we get into the upcoming weekend (and beyond.) A dying storm complex moved into SE Missouri this morning with some rain and thunder, but fell apart quickly at mid-morning…and the rest of the day should be mainly dry other than an isolated remnant shower or storm. Over the next few days an upper ridge will be building back in again from the southeast…resulting in higher temps and dew points, and lower chances of rain. There does still look to be a very slight chance of storm complex brushing mainly our northern counties later tonight or Saturday, but as noted by SPC the best chances remain just to our north closer to I-70.
Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s look to extend from the weekend into the middle of next week. Some (but not all) of our models are pointing to a pattern shift late next week that would bring a cold front through the region about Thursday or Friday. This would give us our next significant shot at rain and thunderstorms, followed by some heat and humidity relief. However, it should be noted that this sort of pattern change does not always verify...so we’ll have to watch model developements over the next few days. In the meantime our weather will be mainly hot, humid and rain-free.
