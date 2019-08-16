Ferrell appointed to Public Defender Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced several appointments to various boards and commissions on Friday, August 16.
Larry Ferrell of Cape Girardeau, Missouri was appointed to the Public Defender Commission. Ferrell practices both criminal and civil law.
He is the former Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, serving 26 years as Chief of the Criminal Division for the Southeastern Division.
He was selected by the Department of Justice to serve as a member of the newly created Regime Crimes Liaison Office. Ferrell had also served as the United States Justice Attache to Iraq.
Ferrell was the Senior Department of Justice Official in the country of Iraq and acted as the direct representative of the Attorney General of the United States according to a news release.
