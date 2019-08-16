Discrimination case settled concerning Dyersburg apartment group

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Dyersburg, Tennessee man will receive $42,250 after settling a discrimination case concerning an apartment.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lee Clark, 42, and the U.S. entered into a civil settlement with Dyersburg Apartments, Ltd. and MACO Management Co, a Missouri LLC.
Information presented showed in 2012, the man, who is African-American sought to move into the apartments, but one week later his application was rejected because of an alleged felony conviction. Clark was later told to leave the property.
An investigation showed the apartment companies had not rejected or told others to leave who were white applicants with criminal records.
"Racial discrimination in housing is illegal, immoral, and unacceptable. This office will uphold the rule of law by enforcing all of the requirements of the Fair Housing Act to adequately address and deter racial discrimination in housing, and we are satisfied that this settlement achieves justice for the victim and the community at large," U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said.
The apartment company has also reaffirmed their commitment to nondiscrimination and agreed to make public postings on-site regarding anti-discrimination rules and include anti-discrimination language in their advertisements, rental applications, and rental agreements.
