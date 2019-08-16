Detectives trying to track down stolen tractor

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a tractor with a bush hog attachment.
The farm machinery was reportedly taken from property on the 1200 block of Wray Rd. which is between Wingo and Water Valley, Kentucky.
The Sheriff’s Office said the victim told investigators that the tractor and attachment were last seen on Monday, Aug. 12.
The stolen tractor is described as a blue and white 1974 Ford 4000/D10140 with a white canopy.
The tractor identification number has been entered into NCIC, which is a nationwide data network comprised of criminal information.
The bush hog attachment is described as a House brand.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.
