Corrections officer pleads guilty to using unlawful force on inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KFVS) - A corrections officer with the Tennessee Department of Corrections has pleaded guilty to using unlawful force on an inmate.
Nathaniel Griffin, 29, entered the plea on Thursday, Aug. 15.
This is according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI-Memphis Special Agent in Charge.
It happened at a mental health unit at the Northwest County Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tenn. around Feb. 1.
It began when an inmate spit after officers entered his cell. The inmate was assaulted by several officers.
Griffin admitted with the plea that he repeatedly punched and injured inmate.
The maximum penalty for this civil rights offense is 10 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 13.
